Aaron Jones leaving door open for extension during the season

Getty Images

Eighteen running backs were selected before Aaron Jones went to the Packers with the 182nd overall choice in 2017. Several of those selected before Jones have earned long-term contract extensions.

So Jones is trying to keep up with the McCaffreys, Cooks, Kamaras, Hunts and Mixons.

“Just congratulations to those guys,” Jones said this week, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “They’re just helping out all the running backs on the market. So big kudos and congrats to those guys. It’s very well deserved to them.”

The Packers signed nose tackle Kenny Clark to a four-year, $70 extension in August. Jones, left tackle David Bakhtiari, center Corey Linsley and cornerback Kevin King are Packers’ starters scheduled to become free agents this spring.

The Packers have talked with Jones’ representation for awhile now without coming to an agreement. He is scheduled to make $2.13 million during the 2020 season.

Jones, a fifth-round choice, hasn’t given up on getting a deal done even though the season is under way.

“I’m definitely open to getting something done whenever,” Jones said. “But like I said, that’s not my main focus. Just gonna continue to focus on football and helping this team bring in the wins, as many as possible.”

Jones ran 236 times for 1,036 yards and 16 touchdowns while also catching 49 passes for 474 yards and three touchdowns last season. His 19 touchdowns tied Christian McCaffrey for the NFL lead.

Jones opened this season with 20 touches for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings.