Cardinals promote Jordan Thomas

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced Saturday that they have elevated tight end Jordan Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad.

Thomas signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad on Sept. 8 after spending training camp with the Texans.

He played 21 games with 12 starts the past two seasons with Houston and had 21 receptions for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

Thomas, 24, originally entered with league with the Texans as a sixth-round selection in 2018 out of Mississippi State. He appeared in all 16 games with 10 starts as a rookie.

He played five games last season after beginning the year on injured reserve. Thomas also played in three postseason games with the Texans and had one catch for 7 yards.