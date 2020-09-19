Chargers activate Darius Bradwell from practice squad

Getty Images

The Chargers activated running back Darius Bradwell from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

Bradwell signed as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. He didn’t make the Chargers’ roster out of training camp but re-signed with the practice squad.

Bradwell began his college career as a quarterback. He went 3-for-11 for 33 yards as a freshman before switching to running back.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder ran for 2,062 yards and 17 touchdowns on 289 attempts in his college career. He posted 1,134 yards in 2018, the eighth 1,000-yard rushing season in school history.