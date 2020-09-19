Chris Godwin ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ leading receiver in Week One will not be on the field in Week Two.

Tampa Bay announced today that Chris Godwin has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Godwin suffered a concussion last week.

Godwin caught six of the seven passes thrown to him for 79 yards on Sunday, and the Bucs will hope someone else can step up to replace that big contribution to the passing game.

The Buccaneers also signed cornerback ﻿Mazzi Wilkins﻿ from their practice squad and called up wide receiver ﻿Cyril Grayson﻿ and tight end ﻿Tanner Hudson﻿ from the practice squad, allowing them to take advantage of the rule that lets them go back to the practice squad after the game without clearing waivers.

Tampa Bay now has 55 players on its active roster, of whom up to 48 can be active on Sunday.