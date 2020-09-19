Cowboys hosting Ronald Leary on visit

Getty Images

The Cowboys are hosting offensive guard Ronald Leary on a visit this weekend.

Dallas already has placed right tackle La'el Collins on injured reserve with a hip injury. He is eligible to return after Week Three. Left tackle Tyron Smith is a game-time decision this week with a neck injury.

Leary could allow the Cowboys to move one of their guards to tackle.

The Cowboys signed Leary as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He started 48 games for the Cowboys from 2013-16.

The Broncos signed Leary as a free agent in 2017, giving him a $36 million contract. He started 20 games for Denver. The Broncos declined the option on Leary’s contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

He has remained a free agent since March but recently worked out for the Browns.

He has played 77 games with 76 starts, but Leary has started all 16 games in a season only once. That came in 2013, his first season to see action.