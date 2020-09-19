Cowboys place Anthony Brown on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cowboys injured reserve list has had a busy week.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, tight end Blake Jarwin and tackle Cam Erving went on it to start the week and a teammate joined them on Saturday. The team announced that cornerback Anthony Brown will miss at least three weeks as a result of a rib injury that popped up on Friday.

Brown had six tackles while playing every defensive snap in the Cowboys’ season-opening loss to the Rams. Chidobe Awuzie, Trevon Diggs, Daryl Worley, Jourdan Lewis, Brandon Carr and C.J. Goodwin are on hand at corner in Dallas.

The Cowboys promoted tackle Eric Smith from the practice squad to fill Brown’s roster spot. Left tackle Tyron Smith is questionable with a neck injury.