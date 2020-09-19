Equanimeous St. Brown placed on injured reserve

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown will miss at least the next three weeks.

The team announced that St. Brown has been placed on injured reserve Saturday. St. Brown had already been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury that kept him from practicing on Thursday or Friday.

St. Brown spent all of last season on injured reserve and did not play against the Vikings last week, so his last game action came as a rookie during the 2018 season. He had 21 catches for 328 yards after being selected in the sixth round of that year’s draft.

The Packers did not make a corresponding move to fill St. Brown’s roster spot, but they did promote tight end John Lovett and defensive lineman Willington Previlon to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the contest.