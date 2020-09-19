Florida State coach Mike Norvell tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell will not coach the Seminoles in next week’s game against Miami after testing positive for COVID-19.

Norvell, whose team is off this week, revealed in a statement that he has tested positive and will not do any in-person coaching until given medical clearance.

“In our most recent round of Covid testing yesterday, I received a positive result after being negative in our previous two tests this week,” Norvell said in a statement. “My wife and daughter were tested this morning with negative results but are quarantining. My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away. I will remain involved remotely as much as possible to help our team continue to prepare. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will handle in-person head coaching duties until I am able to return. I’m grateful to the administration, players and staff for their commitment to the protocols we have in place, which have helped us limit contact with others and allowed us to continue moving forward.”

Florida State’s athletic department said it has been in contact with Miami’s athletic department and there is no reason to believe the Miami game is in jeopardy.

Norvell is the first major head football coach to test positive since the season began. Saints coach Sean Payton, Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Chargers coach Anthony Lynn all tested positive during the offseason.