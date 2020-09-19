Gary Kubiak admits Vikings’ offense was “ugly” at times in Week One

Getty Images

If all you saw was the box score, you might think the Vikings’ offense had a good game in Week One. Minnesota scored 34 points, gained 25 first downs and totaled 382 yards. But that offensive production came largely in the fourth quarter, when the Vikings had already fallen behind 29-10 on the way to a 43-34 loss.

Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak admitted that earlier in the game, the Vikings were seriously struggling, including a stretch of possessions that featured Kirk Cousins getting sacked in the end zone for a safety, followed by a three-and-out that gained negative yardage, followed by a Cousins interception.

“It got ugly there for a few possessions,” Kubiak said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Kubiak acknowledged the need to improve.

“When you lose, you didn’t make the right call, and that’s the way this business is,” he said. “You go there every week to find a way to get a W. I didn’t do a good enough job. We didn’t do a good enough job on offense to get that done. I’ve got to be better.”

Up next the Vikings face a Colts Defense that was carved up by Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars in Week One.