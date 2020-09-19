Jets call up Josh Adams for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Jets have summoned a running back from the practice squad with Le'Veon Bell on injured reserve.

Josh Adams was called up for last Sunday’s game and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has done the same this weekend. Adams will revert to the practice squad after they face the 49ers and he would be subject to waivers if the team calls him up on a temporary basis again in the future.

Adams ran twice for eight yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 14 yards last weekend. He appeared in three games for the Jets last year and ran 120 times for 511 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles in 2018.

Frank Gore, Kalen Ballage and La’Mical Perine are the other backs on the Jets depth chart.