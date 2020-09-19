Names on helmets aren’t are prominent as they were expected to be

Getty Images

Based on images provided by the NFL to Peter King, it appeared that the names on the rear helmet bumpers would be very prominent and noticeable. In reality, the names are smaller than they were supposed to be.

“The size on the helmets are as large as possible given a couple factors,” an NFL spokesperson recently explained via email. “There are multiple styles of helmets that required the league graphic designers to come up with a universal decal template that would accommodate all varieties of helmets. The font size used in the mockup you referenced from what we sent Peter wasn’t designed using any kind of template and didn’t account for production requirements or application limitations.”

The difference isn’t dramatic, but it definitely makes the names less visible than they would have been via the various close-up images of players during games. Although not planned, the smaller and less conspicuous names quite possibly has resulted in less blowback from those who object to the intersection of sports and politics.

Or, more accurately, the intersection of sports and politics other than their own.