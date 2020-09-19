Panthers sign Trumaine Johnson, Kai Forbath to practice squad

Getty Images

The Panthers have added a pair of familiar names to their practice squad.

The team announced that cornerback Trumaine Johnson and kicker Kai Forbath have signed on with the club. The Panthers also announced that defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton has been promoted to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Johnson was released by the Jets this offseason after two years of a big free agent contract he signed in 2018. He played poorly in 17 games over his two seasons with the team and didn’t find a robust market waiting for him after his release.

Forbath kicked for the Patriots and Cowboys last season. He was 11-of-11 on field goals and 11-of-12 on extra points.

Hamilton will help a unit that’s missing Kawann Short and Yetur Gross-Matos due to injury. He played in two regular season games with the Patriots in 2016 and one postseason game with the Saints the next season.