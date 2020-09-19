Patriots elevate Nick Thurman from practice squad

Getty Images

The Patriots announced they elevated defensive lineman Nick Thurman to the 53-player roster from the practice squad Saturday.

Thurman, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Texans in 2018. Houston waived him before the start of the 2018 regular season.

Thurman signed with New England during the 2019 offseason and spent the 2019 season on the Patriots’ practice squad. He went to training camp with the Patriots this summer and was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad on Sept. 6 after initially failing to make the 53-player roster.

He played at the University of Houston.