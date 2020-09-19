Rashaad Penny “ahead of schedule” in his return from knee surgery

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is on the physically unable to perform list, so he will have to miss at least the first six weeks of the season. But Penny’s “ahead of schedule” in his rehab after reconstructive knee surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

“Rashaad is doing a really good job,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday, via 710 AM ESPN Radio. “He’s really trim and looking good. I would think that he’s ahead of schedule for maybe what they could have predicted maybe the middle of the season (for a return) or something like that. I think he’s going to push for sooner than that. It’s great to have him, and he’s had a great offseason under these circumstances, and he looks really good right now, so hopefully we can expect him to be available maybe not in the next couple of weeks, but not too far off.”

Penny injured his left knee in a game against the Rams on Dec. 8. He underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and additional damage.

The Seahawks added fourth-rounder DeeJay Dallas and free agent Carlos Hyde in the offseason to join Chris Carson and Travis Homer with Penny out. Carson played 28 offensive snaps, Hyde 21 and Homer 13 in last week’s victory over Atlanta. Dallas was inactive.

The Seahawks’ running backs combined for 24 touches for 92 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons.