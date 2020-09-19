Report: Vic Beasley not expected to play against Jaguars

USA TODAY Sports

It appears that edge rusher Vic Beasley‘s Titans debut will have to wait at least one more week.

Beasley is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report, but Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone and PaulKuharsky.com reports that Beasley will not be active against the Jaguars.

A knee injury is the listed reason for Beasley’s appearance on the injury report. He did not play in the opening win over the Broncos and didn’t practice at all in training camp because he was on the non-football injury list after reporting late for undisclosed reasons.

Jadeveon Clowney, Harold Landry and Kamalei Correa worked off the edge in the opener. Derick Roberson missed the opener with a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday.