Russell Wilson: I'm the best quarterback in the NFL "without a doubt"

Posted by Mike Florio on September 19, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is underrated by many. But not by Russell Wilson.

Asked Friday by Dan Patrick whether he thinks he’s the best quarterback in the NFL, Wilson said, “Do I think I’m the best quarterback in the NFL? I believe so, without a doubt.”

The reality is that Russell Wilson can do everything that those regarded as the best quarterbacks in the NFL can do. The problem is that, in past years, the Seahawks haven’t let him show what he can do on a regular basis, especially in the passing game.

The other thing holding him back is a bit more nuanced. Wilson has the same baseball-driven, throw-from-any-arm-angle-or-platform skillset that Patrick Mahomes demonstrates nearly every week. However, Wilson often strikes so quickly that it’s hard to appreciate exactly what he’s done. With Mahomes, there’s more of a buildup, a hair-on-fire, edge-of-the-seat frenzy that creates a visceral sense of anticipation for the viewer, usually with a remarkable payoff.

In Gladiator, Proximo had this advice for Maximus, when Maximus was ripping through his opponents absent any flair or drama: “I was not the best because I killed quickly. I was the best because the crowd loved me.”

The crowd has never truly loved Wilson, not the way it has loved other quarterbacks. He arrived in the NFL at the time Peyton Manning’s second act in Denver captured the imagination and attention of the football-following world. A year later, Wilson and the Seahawks simply killed Manning and the Broncos too quickly in Super Bowl XLVIII, without Wilson having to do much along the way.

Then came the fateful final play of Super Bowl XLIX, which robbed Wilson of a Super Bowl MVP award, back-to-back championships, and the kind of fame that Mahomes now enjoys. Throw in two more titles after that for Tom Brady and the rise of Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, and Wilson seemingly has gotten lost in the shuffle.

Even this week, he’s standing in the long shadow of Cam Newton and the Patriots, as the fascination continues with what Newton and Bill Belichick can do together. Hopefully, if Seattle wins, more will realize that Wilson is squarely in the conversation for best quarterback in football. And maybe if he stops killing so quickly and starts winning the crowd with some Mahomes-style are-you-not-entertained? entertainment, more people than Wilson will say that he’s the best quarterback in football, without a doubt.

29 responses to "Russell Wilson: I'm the best quarterback in the NFL "without a doubt"

  1. People who are the best at something don’t need to tell everyone that they are. There are other ways to answer that question without coming off the way he did.

  4. What? Wilson is very good, but he’s not better than Mahomes. I’d say Mahomes then Wilson as the top 2 in the league.

  9. Sorry, Russ but you’ve never been the best QB in the NFL. You have been, and still are, one of the greats but…

    Early in your career it was Rodgers, Brees or Brady. That argument has been going on for years and I’m not looking to have another round of it.

    Nowadays it’s Mahomes, Alexander, or Watson. This argument will go on for years and I’m not looking to have another round of it, either.

  11. Only player in the NFL to literally cost his team a super bowl title with a bone headed mistake.

    There is no undoing that mistake no matter how much regular season success he has.

  12. For the record, the conversation starts with who’s the second best QB.

    It’s no a question who’s first. If you even try to debate you should have your head examined.

  13. Playing Seattle also hurts Wilson. If he was playing in NYC, Chicago, Dallas , Miami or NE , we would be sick of him by now. He doesn’t have the hype machine behind him. He goes out and does his job. Very much like Tim Duncan in the NBA. Duncan went to Wake Forest and played in San Antonio where he helped his team win 5 Championships. If he went to Duke or North Carolina and played for the Knicks, Celtics or Lakers he would be ” An All Time Great “.
    Wilson went to Wisconsin and plays in Seattle. Sports writers should look in the mirror if they don’t think Russell Wilson gets enough recognition.

  15. RW is great and I love watching him play. That SB loss & the playoff loss in GB this hurt his claim. If he had won those 2 games, his claim would be very strong.

  17. Right now it is Mahomes and then the other guys way behind. Wilson is top ten for sure, maybe even the back end of the top five. It’s nice to have confidence, it’s better still to be realistic.

  22. “Nowadays it’s Mahomes, Alexander, or Watson. This argument will go on for years and I’m not looking to have another round of it, either.”

    Alexander? Lamar Alexander? He’s definitely not as fast as Lamar Jackson…

  23. And he does it behind what is typically the worst pass protecting line in the NFL with a coach that wants to run the ball 80% of the time. Imagine what he would look like in Andy Reid’s offense with their Oline

  29. Wilson is the Carlton Banks of football. When he runs on the field, opposing teams should play Tom Jones music.

