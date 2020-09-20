49ers stretch lead to 21-3 before halftime

Getty Images

The injuries keep coming for the 49ers, but that hasn’t stopped them from building a healthy lead over the Jets in the first half of Sunday’s game.

Raheem Mostert opened the game with an 80-yard touchdown run and Jimmy Garoppolo shook off a right ankle injury to throw a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Jordan Reed in the second quarter of the game. The second of those scores came with 12 seconds to play in the half and sent the 49ers to the locker room with a 21-3 lead.

Under normal circumstances, a lead like this would allow defensive end Nick Bosa to pin his ears back and rush Sam Darnold throughout the second half. Bosa was carted off with a knee injury in the first quarter, however, and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas joined him on the long injury list a couple of plays later. Thomas also hurt his knee.

Garoppolo went to the locker room after that score to get a little extra treatment before the third quarter. Mostert also strolled in ahead of the rest of the team, but had a smile on his face while walking to the back.

The Jets lost wide receiver Breshad Perriman to an ankle injury, which further depleted an already lacking offense for the home team. Even with the injuries on the other side, it feels like that unit will be hard pressed to mount a comeback in the final 30 minutes.