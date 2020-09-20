Adam Gase: We need to get better fast

USA TODAY Sports

Jets head coach Adam Gase got a vote of confidence from team CEO Christopher Johnson last week, but it didn’t do much to help his team against the 49ers.

Raheem Mostert raced through their defense for an 80-yard touchdown on the 49ers’ first offensive play and fell behind 21-3 in the first half for the second week in a row. The Jets scored their only touchdown in garbage time of a 31-13 loss to a team that has a good chunk of their roster on the injured list.

It was the ninth time in 18 games under Gase that the Jets have lost by at least 10 points and Gase was predictably unhappy with the state of affairs after the game.

“I’m pissed right now,” Gase said, via NJ.com. “That s–t is no fun, going out there and getting your a-s beat. So we need to get better fast.”

The Jets went 0-4 to open the 2019 season and 1-7 over the first half of the season. They wound up 7-9, but Gase may not get to see the second half of this season if things continue down the current road.