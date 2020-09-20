Al Riveron missed Week One with COVID-19

Getty Images

When it comes to the pandemic, Week One went smoothly for the NFL. As far as we knew.

We’re now finding out that the man responsible for all replay reviews wasn’t present last week due to bout with COVID-19.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL executive V.P. of officiating Al Riveron missed Week One due to a fight with the coronavirus. He’s back today, and he’s reportedly “feeling great.”

It’s amazing that the information didn’t become publicly known last week. At least two teams weren’t aware that Riveron wasn’t in his usual spot on game day.

Chances are no one knew. And that raises a separate question: Should the league have disclosed the information?