Bears hang on to beat Giants 17-13

Getty Images

The Bears have won two in a row, somehow.

And the Giants may have lost much more than a football game.

With quarterback Mitchell Trubisky playing an efficient game, the Bears took a 17-13 win over the Giants to improve to 2-0.

Trubisky was 18-fo-28 for 190 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, good enough for them to win again (after escaping last week against the Lions thanks to a dropped game-winning touchdown by D'Andre Swift).

Emblematic of their day was a late fourth-down conversion, when Trubisky’s batted pass landed softly in the arms of right tackle Bobby Massie for the conversion. It wasn’t as designed, or pretty, but somehow it worked.

For the Giants, the obvious concern is for running back Saquon Barkley, who was carted off in the first half and immediately ruled out with a knee injury. The team fears he tore his ACL and is out for the year, though he’ll have more tests tomorrow.

The Giants also lost wide receiver Sterling Shepard to a toe injury, but potentially losing their franchise running back is crushing, even on a day of high-profile injuries.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones kept it close, but turned it over twice. He led them on a late drive, which ended with an offensive pass interference in the end zone on the final play.