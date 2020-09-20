Bears jump out to early lead on Giants

Getty Images

So far, so good for Mitchell Trubisky.

The embattled Bears quarterback looked sharp on the opening drive, leading his team to a 7-0 lead over the Giants.

Trubisky led the Bears on a 12-play, 82-yard drive to start the game, and hit David Montgomery on a 28-yard catch-and-run for the score. That play was as much about some shabby tackling and general defense by the Giants, as Montgomery made his way through half the defense.

Trubisky hit all four of his first passes on the drive for 62 yards, a good start.

Their defense followed by forcing a turnover, with Robert Quinn stripping Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Khalil Mack recovering.