Bills and Dolphins halted due to lightning

There was a stretch of the first half of Sunday’s game between the Bills and Dolphins when technical difficulties stopped people from watching the game on TV.

Now the weather has stepped in to make it impossible for anyone to watch the game from any location. Lightning in Miami has forced the game to be suspended with less than a minute off the clock in the third quarter.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hit DeVante Parker for a 15-yard gain on the final play before everything came to a halt.

The Bills lead 17-10 thanks in large part to 249 passing yards from Josh Allen. That’s the most in a first half by a Bills quarterback since Doug Flutie in 2000.