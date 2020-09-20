Bills take 17-10 lead into half in Miami

Getty Images

The Bills had the ball for a much bigger chunk of the first half than the Dolphins, but they’re only up one score after 30 minutes of play in Miami.

Ryan Fitzpatrick hit Mike Gesicki for a 27-yard gain into Bills territory with seconds to play in the first half and Jason Sanders nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired. The kick cut Buffalo’s lead to 17-10 at halftime.

Fitzpatrick is 12-of-22 for 126 yards overall and hit DeVante Parker for the team’s only touchdown.

Josh Allen is 15-of-19 for 249 yards and two touchdowns. One of them was Stefon Diggs‘ first since coming to the Bills this offseason. Diggs has five catches for 76 yards overall as the Bills have moved the ball well for much of the day.

A Dalton Knox fumble and some resiliency from the Dolphins have kept things close, however.