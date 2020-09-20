Brandon Scherff out with knee injury

USA TODAY Sports

Washington’s got a lot of work to do if they’re going to come back against the Cardinals and they won’t have Brandon Scherff to help them do it.

The right guard is done for the day after injuring his knee in the first half. Washington initially called him questionable to return, but he was ruled out early in the third quarter.

Scherff’s injury is one of many things that have gone wrong for the Washington Football Team. Dwayne Haskins has been sacked four times and lost a fumble a few plays after Landon Collins picked off Kyler Murray in Arizona territory. Steven Sims fumbled on a punt return to wipe out one of the team’s defensive stops.

Murray has thrown one touchdown and run for another as he’s had a strong day outside of the pick. It’s 20-0 Cardinals with just over five minutes to play in the third.