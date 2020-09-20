Bucs take advantage of turnovers, up 14-0

Getty Images

After a sloppy start to his Bucs career last week, Tom Brady didn’t look crisp to begin with against the Panthers.

That didn’t last long, however, as their game-opening three-and-out quickly became a 14-0 lead.

Taking advantage of a pair of Panthers turnovers (Teddy Bridgewater threw a bad interception, and fumbled), the Bucs capitalized on both for scores.

Brady followed the second one with a quick touchdown pass to Mike Evans, and he’s 7-of-10 for 98 yards so far.

Brady threw two picks last week against the Saints, but that was against a team with more of an actual defense.