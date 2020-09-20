Byron Jones questionable to return with groin injury

Getty Images

The end of the first Bills offensive possession ended well for the Dolphins as a team, but not for one of their cornerbacks.

Byron Jones went back to the locker room after the Bills’ drive ended with an incomplete pass to Stefon Diggs. The team announced a short time later that he is questionable to return with a groin injury.

Jones was credited with a tackle on Diggs after a completion earlier in the drive.

The Dolphins were able to pick up one first down after Buffalo punted, but then had to kick the ball back to their AFC East rival in a scoreless first quarter in Miami.