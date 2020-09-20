Chris Hogan leaves with injured ribs

Getty Images

The Jets are down to two wide receivers as the fourth quarter gets underway with the 49ers up 24-6 at MetLife Stadium.

Chris Hogan left the game in the third quarter and went to the locker room with medical personnel. The team called his return questionable due to injured ribs.

They lost Breshad Perriman to an ankle injury earlier in the game, which means Braxton Berrios and practice squad call-up Josh Malone are the only wideouts available. Jamison Crowder was ruled out on Friday and Denzel Mims is on injured reserve for the Jets.

Cornerback Quincy Wilson has also been knocked out with a concussion, although the Jets can’t cry too much about injuries given the state of the 49ers. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert, defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas all lost for at least the rest of the day.