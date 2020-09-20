Christian McCaffrey dealing with ankle injury

USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers fell to 0-2 on Sunday and their chances of getting their first win of the 2020 season will be a lot better if there’s nothing wrong with running back Christian McCaffrey’s ankle.

As of now, it’s too soon to say if that’s the case. McCaffrey did not play for the final 13-plus minutes after hurting his ankle. Head coach Matt Rhule didn’t have much to offer about his condition after the contest.

“I know he came out in the first quarter at one point, and then at the end of the game they said he was out with a lower leg injury,” Rhule said, via the team’s website.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McCaffrey is set for an MRI on Monday.

McCaffrey had 18 rushing attempts for 59 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 29 yards before leaving the game.

Mike Davis closed out the game as the team’s running back.