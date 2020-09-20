Christian McCaffrey says he’s “fine,” but that doesn’t mean he is

Getty Images

The news is neither good nor bad, for now, for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. But the fact that McCaffrey needs an MRI on his ankle tomorrow is in and of itself far from ideal for the Panthers and for the best running back in the NFL.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, McCaffrey insists he’s “fine.” But here’s the thing: Even if he wasn’t fine, he’d insist he’s fine.

It’s similar to last week’s situation with Saints receiver Michael Thomas. After suffering a twisted ankle in the fourth quarter of a win over the Buccaneers, Thomas was walking normally in the locker room while evading trainers. When the trainers finally got ahold of him, they determined that he has a high ankle sprain.

So the bottom line for McCaffrey is that we simply need to wait and see what tomorrow brings. For now, he’ll concede nothing to anything that would possibly keep him from playing.