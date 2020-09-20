Coaches who disrgarded mask policy likely will hear from the league

Posted by Mike Florio on September 20, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

On Monday, the league made clear its expectation that all coaches and sideline personnel will wear their masks over their mouths and noses at all times. On Sunday, plenty of coaches and sideline personnel failed to comply.

Look for them to hear about it on Monday.

As one league source explained it to PFT, the NFL likely will implement reasonable fines while also demanding a commitment that there will be no further violations. Then, if there are further violations, the financial consequences will increase dramatically.

The concern is this: Absent eventually significant punishment, the violators may simply do the math, cut the check for a full-season fine, and be done with it. The league doesn’t want anyone to view the mandate as a cost-of-doing-business-style inconvenience, but as a rule that must be, and will be, complied with.

18 responses to “Coaches who disrgarded mask policy likely will hear from the league

  6. Serious question if they are tested before the game and are negative why do they have to wear a mask?

    ——————————————

    So they don’t catch it from someone who is infected with it.

  9. Most situations will have an “explanation”. I doubt the cameras cover them an entire game. This will be tougher to enforce than it’s made out to be.

    Unfortunately, even today COVID tests aren’t 100 percent accurate, someone could unknowingly skate through for a day or two until they had another test. In addition, depending on how soon someone contracted COVID prior to the test is a factor, it takes time from entering your system to taking hold and showing up.

    Wearing masks keeps a potential outbreak from spreading as much as possible. In the unlikely circumstance one of the above did happen we’ve seen how quickly this spreads. Better to be safe not sorry is the idea.

  12. I’m sure this is the most pressing concern on Kyle Shanahan’s mind right now. And the NFL should probably be more concerned about safe turf than masks at the moment.

  13. If they smoked reefer during the game, they’d get a six-game rip, so they should get at least that the next time they don’t wear a mask. Make an Example out of them.

  14. Players are not wearing mask on the sideline.
    Commentators are not wearing masks
    Refs are routinely taking their masks off

    Sounds like an abuse of power/ money grab

  15. Until a member of a coaching staff or player is in ICU or perishes from the virus, the mask policy will continue to be pencil whipped.

  16. Having the coaches wear masks is for PR purposes only. Between testing and being outdoors, it serves little to no other purpose.

  17. People who say masks are an infringement on their rights need to tell us why they never became upset over those signs that have been around for decades: No shirt, no shoes, no service. They are there for hygiene purposes, not as a fashion statement.

  18. When 45 people on the sidelines don’t have to wear them, it makes absolutely no sense for anybody on the sidelines to wear them. Remember, the propaganda is that the masks keep others safe, not the wearer. This is all just a load of bs.

