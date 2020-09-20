Colts dominate Vikings in 28-11 victory

Posted by Charean Williams on September 20, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings led 3-0 after a long opening drive. Then, they didn’t.

The Colts scored 28 unanswered points before Minnesota ever scored again. It was total domination by Indianapolis in its home opener.

The Colts won easily 28-11, rolling to 354 yards, intercepting Kirk Cousins three times and holding the Vikings to 175 yards.

Cousins had a 0.0 passer rating in the second half before raising it to 15.9 by game’s end. He finished 11 of 26 for 113 yards. Khari Willis, T.J. Carrie and Kenny Moore II had interceptions of Cousins.

Cousins also took a safety for the second consecutive week with DeForest Buckner sacking Cousins in the end zone. Buckner finished with 1.5 sacks.

Indianapolis finished with a 100-yard rusher (Jonathan Taylor) and a 100-yard receiver (Mo Alie-Cox). It marked the first time the Colts have accomplished that since 2010 when Joseph Addai (128) and Pierre Garcon (103) both topped the century mark against Washington.

Taylor replaced Marlon Mack with 26 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, while Alie-Cox caught five passes for 111 yards. Philip Rivers went 19-of-25 for 214 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

  3. What a total unfocused game played by the Vikes… typical bad O line play, cant stop running up the middle,the secondary picked apart… the tank for Trevor has begun…..

  4. Good, enough of this crap already. Time for a change with this team. Hope Zimmer and Spielman get fired soon. If I were Thielen and Hunter I would be begging for a trade. While I do not respect Diggs in the least, he was 1000% right about Cousins. The guy is a hack that has handcuffed this team. Just when you think the nightmare is over, they extend him. 🙄

  6. On behalf of Packers fan everywhere, we’d like to apologize to Vikings know-it-all trolls here on PFT for our Packers team being so darn good. This year and every year.

  8. Green Bay’s Aaron Jones had more yards then the entire Viking Offense. Zimmer has a lot more work to do!

  12. For once, I am not going to take an opportunity to kick the Vikings and their fans when they are down.
    Here’s what I see with your team that you need to fix:
    Year after year, your “O” line is a big problem. And that goes for this year, too.
    Your WR group. I pointed out last week that trading Stefon Diggs was a big mistake and was hammered by a Vikings fan for it. But I still think it’s true. Thielen is an excellent WR, but he needed Diggs on the other side to be great. Without Diggs, I’m not going to let Thielen beat me, if I am the DC of the other team.
    Your QB. Cousins is what he is. A fine passer if he has a running game, time to throw and has open WR’s. But what he isn’t hurts you — he isn’t the type of QB who can take the team on his back and win.
    As for your defense. Losing Everson Griffin hurt you and your secondary is too inexperienced to make big plays. I have felt that the Vikings defense has been over-rated for several years now.
    As for your coach — he is a fine defensive minded coach, but he has yet to prove he is a good head coach.
    The season is still young and there’s plenty of time for your team to get straightened out, but with your next 5 games with the Titans, at the Texans, Seattle, Atlanta, then at the Packers, it won’t be easy. In fact, if you don’t win 3 out of the next 5 games, the Packers might have a chance to bury you in week #7.
    As for the Packers, they still have to get better on defense, but the offense is clearly much better in year #2 of Matt LeFleur’s tenure.

