Colts dominate Vikings in 28-11 victory

USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings led 3-0 after a long opening drive. Then, they didn’t.

The Colts scored 28 unanswered points before Minnesota ever scored again. It was total domination by Indianapolis in its home opener.

The Colts won easily 28-11, rolling to 354 yards, intercepting Kirk Cousins three times and holding the Vikings to 175 yards.

Cousins had a 0.0 passer rating in the second half before raising it to 15.9 by game’s end. He finished 11 of 26 for 113 yards. Khari Willis, T.J. Carrie and Kenny Moore II had interceptions of Cousins.

Cousins also took a safety for the second consecutive week with DeForest Buckner sacking Cousins in the end zone. Buckner finished with 1.5 sacks.

Indianapolis finished with a 100-yard rusher (Jonathan Taylor) and a 100-yard receiver (Mo Alie-Cox). It marked the first time the Colts have accomplished that since 2010 when Joseph Addai (128) and Pierre Garcon (103) both topped the century mark against Washington.

Taylor replaced Marlon Mack with 26 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, while Alie-Cox caught five passes for 111 yards. Philip Rivers went 19-of-25 for 214 yards with a touchdown and an interception.