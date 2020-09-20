Colts get TD, safety, two field goals for 15-3 halftime lead over Vikings

USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins was sacked for a safety for the second time in two weeks, and the Colts dominated the Vikings in the first half.

It could be worse as Philip Rivers threw an interception after the Colts had reached the Minnesota 11, and T.Y. Hilton later dropped a touchdown pass after getting wide open.

As it is, the Colts lead 15-3.

The Vikings, who list linebacker Anthony Barr as doubtful to return with a shoulder injury, have done little right. Even a 13-play, 75-yard drive to open the game didn’t end well as the Vikings had to settle for a 21-yard Dan Bailey field goal.

Minnesota has five first downs, 97 yards and Cousins threw an interception before halftime that led to more Indianapolis points. Cousins’ pass to Adam Thielen was picked by Khari Willis after a tip by Julian Blackmon.

Willis returned it 43 yards to the Minnesota 29 to set up a Rodrigo Blankenship 38-yard field goal with 24 seconds left in the half. He made a 28-yarder with 1:10 remaining in the second quarter.

Cousins’ Hail Mary on the final play of the half was intercepted by T.J. Carrie as Cousins finished the first half 6-of-17 for 59 yards and two interceptions.

The Colts have 199 yards and 14 first downs on 36 offensive plays.

Rivers is 11-of-16 for 116 yards and the interception. Mo Alie-Cox has three catches for 63 yards.