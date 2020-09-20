Daniel, Tanya Snyder quarantining, won’t be at Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team won’t have team owner Daniel Snyder or his wife Tanya at Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

A statement from team physician Dr. Anthony Casolaro announced that the Snyders are quarantining after having contact with a friend who has tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Casolaro notes that the couple have both tested negative, but that he advised them to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

“They will be with the team in spirit, watching the game from home and rooting for a Washington victory,” Casolaro said.

Washington senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson said it is the first game in 21 years that the Snyders have missed.