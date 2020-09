Getty Images

Today is not the day to be a running back in Chicago.

The Bears have announced that running back David Montgomery is questionable to return, after suffering a neck injury.

Montgomery scored an early touchdown on a 28-yard catch-and-run from Mitchell Trubisky, but later headed into the locker room after jumping over a pile and landing on his head.

The Giants have already lost Saquon Barkley for the rest of the game with a knee injury.