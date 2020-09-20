DeVante Parker TD pulls Dolphins even with Bills

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeVante Parker is back in action for the Dolphins and his presence is welcome for quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Parker caught a two-yard touchdown from Fitzpatrick late in the first quarter to pull the Dolphins even with the Bills. They’d fallen behind on a Josh Allen touchdown pass on the previous possession.

Parker’s catch came two plays after wideout Preston Williams tapped his toes to ensure he’d stay in bounds while picking up 26 yards on a second down. Bills head coach Sean McDermott challenged that Williams failed to get those feet in, but the call was upheld after a review.

Allen’s touchdown pass to tight end Reggie Gilliam capped a 97-yard drive for Buffalo. He’s 7-of-10 for 85 yards in the early action.