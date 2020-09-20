Doug Pederson stuck with FG in fourth because he felt Eagles had momentum

USA TODAY Sports

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson faced a crucial decision early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Rams.

The Rams jumped off side as Jake Elliott made a field goal that cut L.A.’s lead to 24-19. The Eagles could take the points or they could have tried a fourth-and-three from the 10-yard-line. Pederson kept the points and explained why after the game.

“I felt at that time we had some momentum, took the ball down the field,” Pederson said in his postgame press conference. “It was going to be a fourth and three, I believe, and wanted to keep it to a one-score game at that particular point. I felt like we had some momentum and made the choice to keep points on the board.”

The Rams went 75 yards in three plays for a touchdown that upped their lead to 12 points and shifted the momentum to their side for good. They stopped the Eagles on downs after the Tyler Higbee score and Darrell Henderson made it a 37-19 final later in the fourth quarter.

Those points make it 64 points allowed in the last six quarters by the Eagles and that kind of effort makes it a lot harder to settle for three points.