Drew Lock out with shoulder injury, Jeff Driskel in

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder in the first quarter today at Pittsburgh.

Lock was listed as questionable after suffering the right shoulder injury.

Jeff Driskel came in to replace Lock, and his first possession ended with a punt. Driskel is a 2016 sixth-round pick of the 49ers who has also started five games for the Bengals and started three games last season for the Lions.

The Steelers have an early 7-0 lead, and losing Lock won’t make it easy for the Broncos to come back.

UPDATE 1:54 p.m. ET: The Broncos have ruled out Lock for the rest of the game.