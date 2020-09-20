Duke Johnson inactive for the Texans

Getty Images

The Texans will be without running back Duke Johnson today, but wide receiver Brandin Cooks will play against the Ravens.

Johnson’s ankle injury landed him on the inactive list, as expected.

Also inactive for the Texans are linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Peter Kalambayi, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, tackle Charlie Heck, and tight end Pharaoh Brown.

Quarterback Trace McSorley is inactive for the Ravens, along with wide receiver Chris Moore, safety Geno Stone, running back Justice Hill, guard Ben Bredeson, and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.