Eagles close Rams lead to 21-16 after Cooper Kupp fumble

The Rams got off to the faster start in Philadelphia on Sunday, but they weren’t been able to put things out of reach before halftime.

T.J. Edwards forced Cooper Kupp to fumble on a punt return and Miles Sanders ran the ball into the end zone from five yards out two plays later. The touchdown and ensuing extra point cut the Rams’ lead to 21-16 in the final minute of the first half. That’s how things would stay through the final 35 seconds and the teams went to halftime with that five-point margin.

Los Angeles built a 21-3 lead as Jared Goff opened the game with 13 straight completions. Two of them were touchdown passes to tight end Tyler Higbee and Robert Woods ran in a five-yard score for their other touchdown.

The Eagles were able to put together an 11-play, 75-yard drive for a Carson Wentz touchdown run in the second quarter, but it looked like they were going to get no closer when their next drive ended after three plays.

Kupp’s fumble opened up a door, however, and it’s a one-score game heading into the second half.