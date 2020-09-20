Falcons use two Cowboys fumbles for 14-0 lead

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys fans still have nightmares of Adrian Clayborn abusing Chaz Green play after play after play in Atlanta three years ago. The Cowboys have neither starting tackle today against the Falcons, and it’s not pretty even with Clayborn no longer with the Falcons.

Dak Prescott already has taken two hard hits, the second of which Dante Fowler forced a fumble on a sack he and Deion Jones split. John Cominsky recovered at the Dallas 22.

The Falcons needed only one play for the touchdown with Matt Ryan finding Calvin Ridley, who got behind Chidobe Awuzie.

The Cowboys since have fumbled again with Ezekiel Elliott losing the ball across midfield with

Foyesade Oluokun forcing and Grady Jarrett recovering. The Falcons took over at their own 48.

Four plays later, the Falcons were in the end zone again.

Hayden Hurst scored his first touchdown since signing with the Falcons in the offseason. He got wide open on a well-designed play for a 42-yard touchdown that likely will be his easiest catch and run of the season.

The Cowboys have three fumbles in 10 plays, with Elliott recovering another he had. They had one by Tony Pollard overturned on replay.