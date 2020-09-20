Giants fear torn ACL for Saquon Barkley

Getty Images

It’s possibly that Saquon Barkley‘s third NFL season already has ended.

Via ESPN.com, the Giants fear that Barkley suffered a torn ACL in the first half of Sunday’s game at Chicago.

More tests are coming Monday (undoubtedly an MRI). Doctors and trainers ofer can tell whether the ACL is intact based on physical manipulation of the knee, which will have less stability if the ACL is torn.

Barkley had 28 runs on four carries before the injury happened. The other tailbacks on the Giants roster are Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman.