Giants rule Sterling Shepard out

Getty Images

The bad news continues to pile up for the Giants.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard has just been ruled out for the rest of the day, with a toe injury.

Shepard was injured just before halftime, with the Giants trailing 17-0. They tacked on a field goal in the third quarter, but this will be a day to forget.

The headline will remain the knee injury to running back Saquon Barkley, but the Giants can hardly afford any more hits on offense. Barkley was immediately ruled out after being carted off in the first half.