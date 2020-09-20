Golden Tate, Robert Quinn are both expected to play in Chicago

Getty Images

A pair of veterans who missed Week One are expected to make their 2020 debuts in the Week Two matchup between the Giants and Bears.

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but he was able to practice all week in a limited fashion before being listed as questionable on Friday. According to multiple reports, he is expected to be in the lineup.

Tate had 49 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns for the Giants last season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn is also expected to play on Sunday. Quinn signed with the Bears this offseason and has been slowed by an ankle injury.

Khalil Mack was also listed as questionable, but said on Friday that he will definitely be in the lineup.