Jalen Hurts active as Eagles No. 2 QB

Getty Images

The Eagles made a change at backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Second-round pick Jalen Hurts is active after Nate Sudfeld held the No. 2 job behind Carson Wentz for the season opener. Sudfeld is inactive on Sunday.

Hurts ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns while at Oklahoma last season and his running ability led some to wonder if the Eagles would find ways to use Hurts during his rookie season. Sunday’s game will provide an opportunity to see if that’s the case or if the Eagles simply made a change to their depth chart this week.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, defensive end Genard Avery, guard Jamon Brown, running back Jason Huntley, and guard Sua Opeta are the other inactives for the Eagles. Defensive ends Derek Barnett and Brandon Graham are both active after being listed as questionable.