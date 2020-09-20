James White inactive for Patriots, after loss of father

Getty Images

Running back James White, who plays a variety of roles in the Patriots Offense, won’t be available tonight.

White was listed as inactive for the Patriots, heading into tonight’s game against the Seahawks.

According to Miami radio host Andy Slater, White’s father was killed in a car crash today. His mother was also in the car, and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Our condolences are with the White family at this time.

Also inactive for the Patriots are quarterback Jarrett Stidham, tackle Korey Cunningham, tight end Dalton Keene, cornerback Myles Bryant, and linebacker Josh Uche.

The Seahawks deactivated the following players: Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, running back DeeJay Dallas, defensive end Rasheem Green, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, defensive end Alton Robinson, and linebacker D'Andre Walker.