Jets lose Breshad Perriman to ankle injury

Getty Images

The Jets were down two wide receivers to start Sunday’s game against the 49ers and they lost another one in the second quarter.

Breshad Perriman went to the locker room after getting rolled up on at the end of a play that saw Chris Hogan pick up a first down. The team later announced that he is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Denzel Mims is on injured reserve and Jamison Crowder was ruled out of Sunday’s game after missing two practices this week. Both players have hamstring injuries.

The Jets continued driving into 49ers territory after Perriman’s injury, but Josh Adams was stopped behind the line on fourth down to keep the score 14-3 in the 49ers’ favor.