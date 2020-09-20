Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t return after halftime

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t get forced out of Sunday’s game in the first half, but he didn’t return from the locker room with the rest of the team after halftime at MetLife Stadium.

Garoppolo injured his right ankle on a sack by Quinnen Williams early in the game and was favoring it for the rest of the half. He still threw two touchdown passes as the 49ers took a 21-3 lead into the break.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told FOX Sports that the quarterback would get X-rays during the halftime break. They have officially ruled him out, so it is Nick Mullens for the rest of the day for the 49ers.

Running back Raheem Mostert has also been ruled out with a knee injury.

With Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas already out for the day, the injury news can’t get much worse for the 49ers.