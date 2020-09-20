Jimmy Garoppolo favoring ankle, 49ers extend lead to 14-3

Getty Images

The 49ers injury woes continued to mount on Sunday when defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were carted off in the first quarter against the Jets.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has remained in the game, but he’s looking less than 100 percent. Garoppolo limped off the field after being sacked by Quinnen Williams on a third down play early in the game. He had his right ankle checked out on the bench and medical personnel appeared to do a new taping job on it before he returned to the game.

Garoppolo is moving gingerly on the ankle, but he’s still producing. He’s 8-of-8 throught the air and led the team on a 14-play, 67-yard drive that spanned the first two quarters.

He capped it with an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Reed. It’s Reed’s first score with the Niners and it extended their lead to 14-3 with just under 10 minutes to go in the first half.