Jonathan Taylor’s touchdown run gives Colts 7-3 lead

Posted by Charean Williams on September 20, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings and Colts are not having any problem getting in the red zone. The end zone is harder to come by.

The Vikings drove to the Colts 3 on their first drive but had to settle for a chip-shot Dan Bailey field goal and a 3-0 lead.

The Colts responded with a 67-yard drive to the Minnesota 11 before Philip Rivers was intercepted by Eric Wilson on a pass intended for Mo Alie-Cox.

The Vikings went three-and-out, giving the Colts good field position after Nyheim Hines‘ 11-yard return to the Minnesota 35.

Jonathan Taylor scored on a 5-yard run and a 7-3 Colts lead, completing a four-play drive to the end zone.

Rivers is 5-of-6 for 40 yards with the interception.