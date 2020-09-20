Josh Allen throws four TDs, Bills hold off Dolphins

Getty Images

Two weeks, two new career highs in passing yards for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns in a Week One win and he did better on both fronts against the Dolphins in Week Two. Allen completed 24-of-35 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-28 win that pushes the Bills to 2-0 on the young season.

Allen’s final two touchdowns allowed the Bills to come back after they gave up a 17-10 halftime lead. The Dolphins rallied for 10 straight points, but Allen hit Gabriel Davis to put Buffalo back in front and then connected with John Brown for a 46-yard score that put matters out of reach late in the fourth quarter.

Stefon Diggs caught Allen’s second touchdown and posted eight catches for 153 yards to continue making the offseason trade for him look like a savvy move by Bills General Manager Brandon Beane. Allen only ran the ball twice, but Devin Singletary and Zach Moss ensured they’d still have balance by posting 93 yards on 18 carries.

The Dolphins tried to get back into it after the Brown touchdown and Ryan Fitzpatrick drove the team for a Mike Gesicki touchdown with 49 seconds to play. A two-point conversion brought them within three, but the offside kick didn’t work out.

Fitzpatrick was 31-of-47 for 328 yards, but the inability to find a way to stop the Bills Offense proved to be too much for Miami. They’ll look for their first win of the year against the Jaguars on Thursday night.

The Bills will host the Rams in a meeting of 2-0 teams that had big days through the air on Sunday.